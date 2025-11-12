Venari Minerals Unveils Promising Anomalies at Needles Gold Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Astro Resources NL ( (AU:VMS) ) has shared an update.

Venari Minerals NL has identified high-potential soil anomalies at its Needles Gold Project in Nevada, indicating a large-scale epithermal gold-silver discovery potential. The recent soil sampling campaign revealed several strong multi-element anomalies that have not been drill-tested, presenting significant exploration opportunities. The company is awaiting further assay results from recent drilling and geophysical surveys to determine the next steps in advancing exploration efforts. This development enhances the project’s potential and positions Venari as a key player in the exploration of under-explored epithermal systems in the region.

More about Astro Resources NL

Venari Minerals NL is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary focus is on gold and silver exploration, particularly in epithermal systems, with a significant project located in Nevada, USA.

Average Trading Volume: 1,954,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.91M

Learn more about VMS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue