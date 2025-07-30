Veji Holdings Completes Graphene Acquisition and Plans Name Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Vejii Holdings Ltd. ( ($TSE:VEJI.X) ).

Veji Holdings Ltd. has completed the acquisition of graphene assets from Future Investment Holding OÜ, marking a significant shift in its business strategy. The company plans to change its name to Plaid Technologies Inc. to reflect this new focus, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. This acquisition includes 8,750 grams of graphene and an Italian patent, with the company issuing 4.2 million common shares as consideration. The transaction introduces Michael Turner as a new insider, who will provide strategic services to support the commercialization of these assets. This move positions Veji Holdings to potentially enhance its market presence in the graphene industry.

More about Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Veji Holdings Ltd. is a reporting issuer in Canada, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC Pink. The company is involved in the acquisition and commercialization of graphene assets, with a strategic focus on expanding its business operations.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.98M

Find detailed analytics on VEJI.X stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue