Veeko International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Veeko International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1173) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Veeko International Holdings Limited has announced a forthcoming board meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025. During this meeting, the board will approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing financial management and potential shareholder returns, reflecting its operational focus and strategic planning.

More about Veeko International Holdings Limited

Veeko International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in various business operations through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,941,942

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$90.65M

