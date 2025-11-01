Vedanta Limited Releases Q2 and Half-Year Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Vedanta Limited ( (IN:VEDL) ) is now available.

Vedanta Limited has published its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results were announced through newspaper advertisements in Financial Express and Loksatta, and are also available on the company’s website. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, highlighting its commitment to transparency and regular communication with stakeholders.

More about Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited operates in the natural resources industry, focusing on the production of zinc, lead, silver, oil and gas, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, and power generation. The company is a prominent player in the Indian market, with a significant presence in the mining and metals sector.

Average Trading Volume: 642,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1930.2B INR

See more data about VEDL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue