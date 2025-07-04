Vection Technologies Appoints New Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vection Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:VR1) ) has shared an announcement.

Vection Technologies Ltd has appointed Hall Chadwick WA Audit Pty Ltd as its new auditor following the resignation of RSM Australia Partners. This change, approved by ASIC, aligns with the company’s audit partner rotation and tendering process. The appointment will be confirmed at the next General Meeting, reflecting Vection’s commitment to maintaining robust financial oversight.

Vection Technologies is an enterprise-focused company that specializes in bridging the physical and digital worlds through extended reality (XR) interfaces. These interfaces help organizations leverage 3D data to enhance collaboration, learning, and sales. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and trades on the U.S. over-the-counter markets.

