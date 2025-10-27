Vantea SMART S.p.A. Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vantea Smart S.p.A. ( (IT:VNT) ) has issued an announcement.

Vantea SMART S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 3,361 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program approved earlier in the year. This move, executed through Integrae SIM S.p.A., is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively, now holding 3.720% of its own shares. The acquisition reflects Vantea SMART’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining a strong market position in the cybersecurity sector.

Vantea SMART S.p.A. is an Information Technology company specializing in cybersecurity, with a focus on services such as Identity and Access Management, Infrastructure Security, and Security Operations. The company is a key player in the cybersecurity industry, providing innovative solutions like the proprietary Risk Management platform ‘Infosync’ and Fraud Intelligence software ‘KubeX’. Founded in 1993, Vantea SMART has become a reference partner for cybersecurity, serving critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

