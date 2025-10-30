Vanguard Group Increases Stake in Block, Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:XYZ) ) is now available.

The Vanguard Group has filed an amendment to its Schedule 13G, revealing its ownership of 12.45% of Block, Inc.’s common stock, amounting to 68,436,549 shares. This significant stake highlights Vanguard’s confidence in Block, Inc.’s market position and potential, which could influence the company’s strategic decisions and impact stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:XYZ) stock is a Hold with a A$128.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:XYZ Stock Forecast page.

Block, Inc. operates in the financial technology industry, providing services such as payment processing and financial solutions. The company focuses on innovative financial products and services that cater to both individual consumers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 190,518

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$70.84B

