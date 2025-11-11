ValueMax Expands Share Capital Through Warrant Exercise

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ValueMax Group Ltd. ( (SG:T6I) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ValueMax Group Ltd. has increased its issued ordinary shares from 939,702,699 to 940,002,699 through the allotment and issuance of 300,000 new shares following the exercise of warrants at S$0.36 each. These new shares will be listed on the Singapore Exchange on November 13, 2025, and there remain 7,802,610 outstanding warrants with the same exercise price, set to expire on September 14, 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:T6I) stock is a Buy with a S$1.00 price target.

More about ValueMax Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 473,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$916.2M



