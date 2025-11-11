Value Convergence Holdings Limited Announces Rights Issue and Placing Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Value Convergence Holdings Limited ( (HK:0821) ) has provided an update.

Value Convergence Holdings Limited announced the results of its Rights Issue and Placing, revealing that the Rights Issue was under-subscribed, with only 16.56% of the available Rights Shares being taken up. The company raised approximately HK$34.7 million in net proceeds, which will be used to cover overhead expenses over the next 10 months, including rental, staff costs, professional fees, and other operating expenses. This financial maneuver aims to support the company’s operational needs and strategic initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0821) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Value Convergence Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0821 Stock Forecast page.

More about Value Convergence Holdings Limited

Value Convergence Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in financial services. It focuses on providing investment and financial advisory services, with a significant presence in the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 734,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$127.3M

For an in-depth examination of 0821 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue