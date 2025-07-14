Valsoia S.p.A. Announces Share Buyback on Euronext Milan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Valsoia SpA ( (IT:VLS) ) is now available.

Valsoia S.p.A. announced the purchase of 857 of its own shares on Euronext Milan between July 7 and July 11, 2025, at an average price of 10.5970 euros per share. This move is part of a broader share buyback program authorized by shareholders, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and potentially impacting shareholder value.

Valsoia S.p.A., founded in 1990, is a leader in the Italian market for alternative plant-based products and has expanded into traditional food brands. Known for its ‘Bontà e Salute’ brand, the company focuses on health-oriented, natural products and has been listed on the Euronext Milan market since 2006.

YTD Price Performance: 7.85%

Average Trading Volume: 9,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €115.9M

