Valens Semiconductor Enters Medical Imaging Market with VA7000-Powered Endoscopes

Valens ( (VLN) ) just unveiled an update.

On November 10, 2025, Valens Semiconductor announced the launch of the first endoscopes using its VA7000 chipset by three OEMs, marking a significant entry into the medical imaging market. These products include a laparoscope, a 3D imaging solution for robotic surgeries, and a single-use colonoscope with 4K video resolution. The VA7000 chipset, known for its electrosurgical noise cancellation and high-resolution video capabilities, is repurposed from automotive to medical applications, showcasing Valens’ strategic expansion and strengthening its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (VLN) stock is a Hold with a $1.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on VLN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VLN is a Neutral.

Valens Semiconductor’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and technical challenges. The company’s negative profitability and cash flow issues are major concerns, compounded by bearish technical indicators. While the earnings call showed some positive growth and product success, the impact of global tariffs and financial losses weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook.

More about Valens

Valens Semiconductor is a leader in high-performance connectivity, providing chipsets that enable advanced digital experiences across various industries. Their technology is integrated into numerous devices, supporting state-of-the-art audio-video installations, videoconferencing, and automotive applications, and is foundational to industry standards like HDBaseT and MIPI A-PHY.

Average Trading Volume: 750,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $167M

