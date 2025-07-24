Vale S.A. Submits SEC Report for July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 24, 2025, Vale S.A. submitted a report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This submission underscores Vale’s ongoing commitment to regulatory transparency and adherence to international financial reporting standards, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring smooth operations within the global mining sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (VALE) stock is a Buy with a $15.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vale SA stock, see the VALE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VALE is a Neutral.

Vale’s overall score is driven by strong valuation and stable financial performance, despite challenges in free cash flow and mixed technical indicators. The earnings call reflects operational strengths and strategic initiatives, but also highlights market challenges impacting profitability.

Vale S.A. is a prominent player in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the extraction and production of iron ore and nickel. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is known for its significant role in the global metals and mining market.

Average Trading Volume: 38,015,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $44.44B

