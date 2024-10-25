Vale S.A. Reports Third Quarter Earnings for 2024

Vale SA (VALE) has released an update.

Vale S.A. has reported a net income of $2.4 billion for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease from the $2.9 billion recorded in the same period last year. The company’s net operating revenue also saw a decline, amounting to $9.6 billion compared to $10.6 billion in the previous year. Despite the drop in earnings, Vale remains a significant player in the mining sector, continuing to draw interest from investors in the financial markets.

