Vale S.A. Files SEC Report for July 2025

On July 22, 2025, Vale S.A. submitted a report to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This filing signifies Vale’s ongoing commitment to regulatory transparency and adherence to international financial reporting standards, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and supporting its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (VALE) stock is a Buy with a $15.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Vale SA stock, see the VALE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VALE is a Neutral.

Vale’s overall score is driven by strong valuation and stable financial performance, despite challenges in free cash flow and mixed technical indicators. The earnings call reflects operational strengths and strategic initiatives, but also highlights market challenges impacting profitability.

More about Vale SA

Vale S.A. is a leading global mining company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company is primarily involved in the production of iron ore, nickel, and other metals, serving a diverse range of industries worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 37,493,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $44.1B

