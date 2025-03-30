Vadilal Industries Restructures Management and Secures Brand Ownership

Vadilal Industries Limited ( (IN:VADILALIND) ) has provided an update.

Vadilal Industries Limited announced a significant restructuring following a family settlement among the Gandhi family, key promoters of the company. The restructuring aims to resolve internal disputes, enhance corporate governance, and secure the ownership of the Vadilal brand within the company. This includes merging certain promoter-owned companies into Vadilal Industries, amending the articles of association, and reconstituting the board of directors to include independent professionals. These changes are intended to maximize shareholder value and sustain the company’s market position.

Vadilal Industries Limited operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of ice cream and frozen desserts. The company is known for its strong market presence and brand recognition in India.

