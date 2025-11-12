Vaalco Energy Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Future Plans

Vaalco Energy ( (EGY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Vaalco Energy presented to its investors.

Vaalco Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company based in Houston, Texas, with a diverse portfolio of production, development, and exploration assets across several countries including Gabon, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, and Canada. The company operates primarily in the oil and gas sector, focusing on both onshore and offshore projects.

In its third quarter of 2025, Vaalco Energy reported a net income of $1.1 million, despite facing challenges such as lower realized pricing and reduced sales volumes. The company produced 15,405 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which was at the high end of its guidance, and sold 12,831 barrels per day. Vaalco also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDAX of $23.7 million, a decrease from previous quarters due to lower sales volumes and pricing. The company has adjusted its full-year production and sales guidance upwards, while reducing its capital expenditure guidance by 19%, demonstrating operational efficiency. Vaalco is also preparing for future growth with drilling campaigns planned in Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon, and has secured increased commitments on its credit facility to support these initiatives.

Looking ahead, Vaalco Energy is well-positioned for growth with multiple drilling campaigns and asset developments planned across its portfolio. The company aims to enhance production and extend the economic life of its fields, with significant projects underway in Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon. Management remains optimistic about the company’s ability to generate value for shareholders through strategic investments and operational efficiencies in the coming years.

