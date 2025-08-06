V.S. International Group Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Financial Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

V.S. International Group Limited ( (HK:1002) ) has shared an update.

V.S. International Group Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 22, 2025, to approve the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the first half of the year. This meeting is a routine procedure that could provide insights into the company’s financial health and performance, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about V.S. International Group Limited

V.S. International Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the manufacturing sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on producing and distributing a range of products and services, though specific market focus details are not provided in the announcement.

Average Trading Volume: 494,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$130.6M

