V.S. International Group Limited Establishes Nomination Committee

An announcement from V.S. International Group Limited ( (HK:1002) ) is now available.

V.S. International Group Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the selection and appointment of directors. The committee will consist of at least three members, with a majority being independent non-executive directors, and aims to ensure diversity in gender among its members. This move is part of the company’s governance structure to enhance board effectiveness and accountability.

YTD Price Performance: -27.03%

Average Trading Volume: 417,152

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$135.6M

