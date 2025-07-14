Uvre Ltd. Announces Quotation of 75 Million Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Uvre Ltd. ( (AU:UVA) ) has provided an update.

Uvre Ltd. has announced the application for quotation of 75,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code UVA. This move is part of a transaction previously announced, and it signifies a strategic step in enhancing the company’s market presence and liquidity.

More about Uvre Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 229,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

