USPACE Technology Group Finalizes Disposal of Huizhou City Eternity Technology

The latest update is out from Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited ( (HK:1725) ).

USPACE Technology Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced the completion of a transaction involving the disposal of its entire issued shares in Huizhou City Eternity Technology Company. This transaction, finalized on July 18, 2025, means that USPACE no longer holds any equity interest in the target company, and the financial results of the target group will no longer be consolidated into USPACE’s financial statements.

More about Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,213,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$398.2M

