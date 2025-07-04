USPACE Technology Group Announces Key Management Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited ( (HK:1725) ) is now available.

USPACE Technology Group Limited has announced a change in its company secretary, authorised representative, and process agent roles. Ms. Cheng Ka Yan has resigned from these positions, and Mr. Yu Chi Kit has been appointed to fill them, effective July 5, 2025. Mr. Yu brings extensive experience in accounting, auditing, and company secretarial practice in Hong Kong, which is expected to support the company’s governance and operational functions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,143,066

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$388.1M

