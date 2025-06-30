USPACE Technology Group Announces Board and Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited ( (HK:1725) ) has provided an announcement.

USPACE Technology Group Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced significant changes in its board of directors and committee compositions, effective from July 1, 2025. Ms. Kwok Pui Ha has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, replacing Mr. Hung Ka Hai Clement, who has resigned. Ms. Kwok will also assume roles as chairman of the Audit Committee and member of both the Remuneration and Nomination Committees, indicating a strategic shift in leadership and governance for the company.

Average Trading Volume: 3,043,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$413.3M

