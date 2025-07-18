USFDA Completes Inspection at Dr. Reddy’s Facility with Observations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories ( (RDY) ) is now available.

On July 18, 2025, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced that the USFDA completed a GMP and Pre-Approval Inspection at its FTO 11 formulations manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection, conducted from July 10 to July 18, resulted in a Form 483 with seven observations, which the company plans to address within the stipulated timeline. This inspection is crucial for the company’s compliance and operational standards, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India, known for its formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and biologics. The company focuses on providing affordable and innovative medicines in various therapeutic areas, serving markets across the globe.

Average Trading Volume: 1,649,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.21B

