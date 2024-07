Uscom Limited (AU:UCM) has released an update.

Uscom Limited has announced the application for quotation of a new batch of securities, specifically 4,756,891 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX security code UCM as of July 3, 2024. This move indicates a significant development for the company, potentially providing an opportunity for investors to acquire new shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

