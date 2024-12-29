US Masters Residential Property Fund Updates Buy-Back Progress

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 80,550 securities on the previous day, bringing the total to over 32 million. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and reflects its confidence in the financial health of the stapled entity, US Masters Residential Property Group.

