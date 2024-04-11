US Masters Fund Continues Stock Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an update to their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 356,568 ordinary units on the previous day. This action is part of a larger buy-back initiative, where the company has already acquired a total of 4,186,351 units to date. This buy-back demonstrates the fund’s active management of its share capital in the market.

