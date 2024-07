US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

The US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced an on-market buy-back of its stapled securities, with a total of 20,825,200 securities repurchased prior to the previous day and an additional 92,767 bought back on the last trading day. This buy-back is part of a routine update provided to the market.

For further insights into AU:URF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.