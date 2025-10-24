US Manufacturing PMI Surprises with Modest Gain

The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI Flash for the USA rose to 52.2, up from the previous reading of 52.0. This marks a slight increase of 0.2 points, indicating a modest improvement in manufacturing activity.

The actual PMI figure slightly exceeded analyst estimates of 52.0, suggesting a stronger-than-expected performance in the manufacturing sector. This positive surprise could boost sentiment in industrial and manufacturing stocks, as it signals potential growth in production. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by improved sentiment rather than significant policy shifts.

