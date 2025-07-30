Urban Edge Properties Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Urban Edge Properties ( (UE) ) has provided an update.

On July 30, 2025, Urban Edge Properties reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, highlighting a strong performance with record FFO as Adjusted per share and increased shop occupancy. The company raised its full-year guidance for FFO as Adjusted, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and operational execution. During the quarter, Urban Edge advanced its capital recycling program by selling non-core properties, executed new leases, and activated redevelopment projects, positioning itself for continued growth and value creation.

The most recent analyst rating on (UE) stock is a Hold with a $20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Urban Edge Properties stock, see the UE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UE is a Outperform.

Urban Edge Properties benefits from strong financial performance, with revenue growth and a solid balance sheet. The technical analysis indicates positive momentum, while the earnings call underscores robust operational achievements and strategic positioning. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, which slightly tempers the overall outlook. The company is financially stable with promising growth opportunities, but close attention to valuation metrics is recommended.

More about Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the ownership, management, and development of retail properties. The company is known for its strategic investments in high-growth areas and its commitment to enhancing property value through redevelopment and leasing activities.

Average Trading Volume: 895,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.58B

