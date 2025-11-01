Urban Company Releases Earnings Call Recording for Q2 FY26

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Urban Company Limited ( (IN:URBANCO) ) is now available.

Urban Company Limited announced the availability of the audio recording of its earnings call for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This disclosure is in compliance with SEBI regulations, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

Urban Company Limited

Urban Company Limited, formerly known as UrbanClap Technologies India Limited, operates in the service industry, providing a platform for a variety of home services. The company focuses on connecting customers with professionals offering services such as beauty, cleaning, and repairs, primarily targeting urban areas.

Average Trading Volume: 2,586,930

