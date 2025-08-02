UPL Limited Reports Decline in Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UPL Limited ( (IN:UPL) ) has shared an announcement.

UPL Limited has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a decline in total income and a net loss compared to the previous quarter. The results indicate a challenging period for the company, with implications for its financial health and market positioning, as stakeholders may need to reassess their expectations.

More about UPL Limited

UPL Limited is a company based in Mumbai, India, operating in the agrochemical industry. It specializes in providing agricultural solutions, including crop protection products, and focuses on enhancing farm productivity and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 59,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 561.3B INR

