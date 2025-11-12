Upexi, Inc. Reports Record Earnings with Solana Focus

Upexi, Inc. ( (UPXI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Upexi, Inc. presented to its investors.

Upexi, Inc. is a digital asset treasury company focused on acquiring and holding Solana cryptocurrency, while also owning consumer brands. In its fiscal first quarter of 2026, Upexi reported record digital asset revenue, highlighting a significant financial turnaround. The company achieved a total revenue of $9.2 million, with digital asset revenue contributing $6.1 million. Gross profit soared by 183% year-over-year, reaching $8.3 million, while net income skyrocketed to $66.7 million from a net loss in the previous year, largely due to unrealized gains on Solana holdings.

Key financial metrics showed impressive growth, with total revenue more than doubling compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s strategic focus on Solana has proven fruitful, with digital asset revenue primarily from staking activities. Upexi’s gross profit and net income improvements were largely driven by a $78 million unrealized gain on its Solana treasury.

Upexi also closed a $200 million private placement and announced a $500 million equity line to support its Solana strategy. The company held a special meeting to increase its share issuance capacity and established an advisory committee with notable members. These strategic moves aim to bolster Upexi’s position as a leading Solana treasury company.

Looking ahead, Upexi remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through its Solana-focused strategy and disciplined financial management. The company is poised to continue leveraging its digital asset holdings to drive further growth and profitability.

