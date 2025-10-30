Upbound Group Appoints New CFO Hal Khouri

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Upbound Group ( (UPBD) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Upbound Group, Inc. announced the appointment of Hal Khouri as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2025. Mr. Khouri, who brings over 30 years of experience in consumer-based banking and financial services, will succeed Fahmi Karam, the current CEO who has been serving as CFO since June 2025. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance Upbound’s financial operations and support its long-term growth objectives, as Mr. Khouri will oversee financial operations, capital allocation, and investor relations. His extensive background in strategic financial governance and leadership is anticipated to drive value for Upbound’s customers, merchant partners, and shareholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UPBD is a Outperform.

Upbound Group’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s robust earnings call results, particularly in the Acima and Brigit segments, further bolster its outlook. However, technical indicators suggest potential short-term weakness, and challenges in the Rent-A-Center segment pose risks.

More about Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. is a technology and data-driven leader in providing accessible and inclusive financial solutions tailored to the evolving needs of underserved consumers. The company operates through prominent brands such as Acima®, Brigit™, and Rent-A-Center®, facilitating consumer transactions across various store-based and digital channels in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Upbound Group is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker UPBD.

Average Trading Volume: 747,251

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.34B

