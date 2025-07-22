UnUsUaL Ltd. Addresses Financial Performance Queries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UnUsUal Ltd. ( (SG:1D1) ) just unveiled an update.

UnUsUaL Limited has addressed inquiries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) and its shareholders regarding its financial performance for the year ending March 31, 2025. The company reported a gross loss of $4.0 million, with costs of sales exceeding revenue, which decreased by 28.5% year-on-year. The management attributed the financial performance to fair value losses on financial assets, which are included in revenue as per Singapore Financial Reporting Standards. This approach aligns with market practices and aims to provide transparency in financial reporting.

