Universal Ibogaine Announces Leadership Changes

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has announced a management shake-up with the departure of Ian Rabb, the former Chief Clinics Officer. His responsibilities at the Kelburn Recovery Centre will be taken over by Kerri Wilkinson and Olga Shmelova. The company, focused on developing a novel addiction treatment involving ibogaine, continues to progress toward revolutionizing addiction care.

