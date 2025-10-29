Universal Health Services Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Universal Health Services ( (UHS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Universal Health Services presented to its investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) is a prominent provider of hospital and healthcare services, operating across various sectors including acute care and behavioral health facilities. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS is recognized as a Fortune 500 company with a wide network of facilities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

In its latest earnings report, Universal Health Services reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $373 million, up from $258.7 million in the same period of 2024. The company also saw a 13.4% rise in net revenues, totaling $4.495 billion. These results have led to an upward revision of the company’s full-year operating results forecast.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 15.2% EBITDA margin net of noncontrolling interests, up from 13.3% in the previous year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $670.6 million, compared to $526.5 million in 2024. Additionally, UHS announced a $1.5 billion increase to its stock repurchase program, reflecting strong financial health and confidence in future performance.

The report also detailed growth in both acute and behavioral health services. Acute care services saw a 12.8% increase in net revenues on a same-facility basis, while behavioral health services experienced a 9.3% rise. These gains were driven by increases in adjusted admissions and patient days, as well as higher revenue per admission and patient day.

Looking ahead, Universal Health Services has revised its 2025 forecast, projecting higher net revenues and adjusted earnings. The company remains focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiencies, positioning itself for continued growth in the healthcare sector.

