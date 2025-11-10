Universal Health International Proposes Modernization of Articles of Association

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. ( (HK:2211) ) has shared an update.

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association to align with updated Listing Rules and Cayman Islands laws. Key changes include enabling electronic communication, hybrid meetings, electronic payments, and the management of treasury shares. These amendments aim to modernize the company’s operations, improve shareholder engagement, and provide greater flexibility in capital management. The proposed changes are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2211) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. stock, see the HK:2211 Stock Forecast page.

More about Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd.

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the health industry. The company is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and focuses on providing health-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 378,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$203.4M

For an in-depth examination of 2211 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue