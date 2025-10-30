Universal Digital and ReYuu Japan Forge Strategic Collaboration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lode Metals Corp. ( (TSE:LFG) ) has provided an update.

Universal Digital Inc. has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ReYuu Japan Inc. to develop a strategic collaboration framework that supports ReYuu’s digital-asset treasury initiatives in Japan. The MOU outlines a potential USD 100 million loan facility to aid ReYuu’s digital-asset strategy, marking a significant step for Universal Digital in exploring new financing and treasury models for digital-asset integration in Asia. This agreement positions Universal Digital to advance its digital-asset frameworks across Asia, potentially impacting its operations and industry positioning.

More about Lode Metals Corp.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses, and private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, with a particular emphasis on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and cryptocurrency technologies. The company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 59,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$30.39M

Find detailed analytics on LFG stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

