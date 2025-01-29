United States Gasoline Fund LP Reports Strong December 2024 Earnings

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from United States Gasoline Fund LP ( (UGA) ).

On January 29, 2025, United States Gasoline Fund, LP released its monthly account statement for December 2024, showcasing a net income of $5,426,571 and an increased net asset value of $100,710,891. This financial performance indicates a positive period for the company, likely enhancing its industry position and benefiting its stakeholders.

More about United States Gasoline Fund LP

United States Gasoline Fund, LP operates in the commodity investment industry, focusing on gasoline futures. It offers investors a way to gain exposure to changes in gasoline prices without the need to directly buy or sell gasoline futures contracts.

YTD Price Performance: -0.03%

Average Trading Volume: 38,407

Current Market Cap: $98.52M

