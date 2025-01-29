United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP Reports December 2024 Financials

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP ( (USL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On January 29, 2025, United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP released its monthly account statement for December 2024, showing a net income of $2,343,704 despite a realized trading loss on commodity futures. The fund’s net asset value at the end of the month decreased to $49,416,184, with a per-share value of $38.01, following withdrawals of 100,000 shares.

More about United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP

United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP operates within the commodity investment industry, focusing primarily on providing investors with exposure to the price movements of oil over a 12-month period. The company manages a portfolio of oil futures contracts, allowing stakeholders to participate in the oil market’s volatility and potential profit opportunities.

YTD Price Performance: 0.15%

Average Trading Volume: 7,901

Current Market Cap: $48.21M

