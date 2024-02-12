United Rentals Executives to Present at Citi Conference

United Rentals (URI) has released an update.

United Rentals, Inc. announced its executive management team will be presenting at the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 20, 2024. CEO Matt Flannery and CFO Ted Grace will discuss the company’s business and future prospects starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the presentation through a link provided in the press release. The company clarifies that the information shared should not be considered legally filed or an admission of its materiality.

For further insights into URI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.