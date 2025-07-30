United Microelectronics Corporation Releases Mid-Year Financial Statements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United Micro ( (UMC) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, United Microelectronics Corporation released its consolidated financial statements for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2025, and 2024. The review, conducted by independent auditors, confirmed that the financial statements fairly present the company’s financial position and performance. This announcement is significant as it assures stakeholders of the company’s stable financial health and compliance with the financial reporting standards in Taiwan.

The most recent analyst rating on (UMC) stock is a Sell with a $4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Micro stock, see the UMC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UMC is a Outperform.

UMC’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, reasonable valuation, and positive technical trends. However, caution is warranted due to potential price pullbacks and uncertainties in future earnings. The positive Q2 guidance provides some confidence amid these risks.

United Microelectronics Corporation is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry, primarily engaged in providing foundry services for a wide range of integrated circuits. The company focuses on manufacturing advanced technology nodes and serves a global market with its production facilities located in Taiwan.

Average Trading Volume: 8,564,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.4B

