United Laboratories Advances TUL01101 Tablets to Phase III Trials

The United Laboratories International Holdings ( (HK:3933) ) has issued an announcement.
The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited announced the successful completion of a Phase II clinical trial for its TUL01101 Tablets, a JAK1 inhibitor, in treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults. The trial demonstrated significant efficacy and a positive safety profile, paving the way for a Phase III trial in China, which could enhance the company’s positioning in the autoimmune disease treatment market.
More about The United Laboratories International Holdings
The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and production of new drugs, with a market focus on autoimmune diseases such as atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis.
YTD Price Performance: 5.97%
Average Trading Volume: 14,857,653
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$24.8B
