United Laboratories Advances TUL01101 Tablets to Phase III Trials

The United Laboratories International Holdings ( (HK:3933) ) has issued an announcement.

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited announced the successful completion of a Phase II clinical trial for its TUL01101 Tablets, a JAK1 inhibitor, in treating moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults. The trial demonstrated significant efficacy and a positive safety profile, paving the way for a Phase III trial in China, which could enhance the company’s positioning in the autoimmune disease treatment market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3933) stock is a Hold with a HK$14.00 price target.

More about The United Laboratories International Holdings

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and production of new drugs, with a market focus on autoimmune diseases such as atopic dermatitis and rheumatoid arthritis.

YTD Price Performance: 5.97%

Average Trading Volume: 14,857,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$24.8B

