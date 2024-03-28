United Hampshire REIT Announces Tax Position

United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:ODBU) has released an update.

United Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust has announced that for the period from April 1 to June 30, 2024, it has not conducted any trade or business within the United States and, therefore, no distributions are subject to US withholding tax. The distributions for this period are considered portfolio interest and are eligible for different tax treatment. This serves as a qualified notice in compliance with relevant sections of the United States Treasury Regulations.

For further insights into SG:ODBU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.