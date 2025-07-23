United Fire Group to Announce Q2 2025 Earnings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Fire Group ( (UFCS) ) has shared an update.

United Fire Group, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closes on August 5, 2025. An earnings call is scheduled for August 6, 2025, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to hear management discuss the results, which could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (UFCS) stock is a Hold with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on United Fire Group stock, see the UFCS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on UFCS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UFCS is a Outperform.

United Fire Group has a solid financial foundation with significant revenue and cash flow improvements, albeit with some operational challenges. Technical indicators suggest caution, while valuation metrics are favorable. Earnings call sentiment is positive, and recent corporate events underscore financial stability.

To see Spark’s full report on UFCS stock, click here.

More about United Fire Group

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. The company is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of ‘A-‘ (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

Average Trading Volume: 112,429

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $701.9M

For detailed information about UFCS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue