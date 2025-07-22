United Company RUSAL to Acquire Exchange-Traded Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has shared an announcement.

United Company RUSAL has announced the acquisition of its own exchange-traded bonds, specifically the BO-05 series, as part of its financial strategy. The company will purchase these bonds at 100% of their nominal value, with accumulated coupon income paid upon request, reflecting its commitment to managing its financial obligations and maintaining investor confidence.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, emphasizing its significant presence in the global market.

