United Company RUSAL Sets 8% Coupon Rate for BO-06 Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) is now available.

United Company RUSAL announced the decision to set the coupon rate for its BO-06 series bonds at 8.00% per annum for the 7th and 8th coupon periods. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing financial strategy and impacts stakeholders by offering a stable return on investment, with a total income of 79,780,000 Chinese yuan payable for each coupon period.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the aluminum industry. It is incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation, with its primary focus on the production and sale of aluminum products.

For detailed information about 0486 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue