United Company RUSAL Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Financial Results

An announcement from United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) is now available.

United Company RUSAL has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 14, 2025, to approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products.

