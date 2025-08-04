United Company RUSAL Pays Interest on Commercial Bonds

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ).

United Company RUSAL announced the payment of interest on its non-documentary commercial bonds for the fifth coupon period, amounting to 596.1 million rubles. This payment reflects the company’s ongoing financial commitments and its ability to meet obligations to bondholders, which may impact its financial stability and investor confidence.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company operating in the aluminum industry. It is incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continues its operations in the Russian Federation. The company is listed on the Moscow Exchange and focuses on the production and sale of aluminum products.

