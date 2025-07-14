United Company RUSAL Holds Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) just unveiled an announcement.

United Company RUSAL has announced the holding of an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting, which took place on July 11, 2025, in Kaliningrad. The meeting, which combined in-person and absentee voting, achieved a quorum with 89.52% of eligible votes participating. The agenda included a provision for a shareholder holding more than 20% of the company’s shares to request documents related to dividend resolutions from 2017 to 2024. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder relations.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates within the metals industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is listed on various exchanges, including the Moscow Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and is a significant player in the global aluminum market.

